Fijians in Israel are safe, Prime Minister Rabuka reassures

The government is in direct contact with the 200 Fijians in Israel and can confirm that they are safe and accounted for.

The conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip has escalated, resulting in Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring war and his government’s commitment to “mighty vengeance” against Hamas, which governs Gaza.

The situation in the region has become increasingly volatile, with the Israeli army issuing evacuation orders to residents in several areas of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the suffering endured by both Israelis and Palestinians as a result of the ongoing conflict.

Rabuka says the government is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and is in regular communication with Fijian citizens there to provide them with any necessary support.

He reassures the families of the 200 Fijians in Israel that their loved ones are safe.

The Government of Fiji urges all parties involved to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and suffering.