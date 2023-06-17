Fijiana payment claims true: Mazey

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chairman of Trustees Peter Mazey has confirmed that claims raised by the Fijiana 15s and Drua players are true.

This week, revelations were made on social media with various players including captain Sereima Leweniqila and Asinate Serevi speaking out about being underpaid, prompting the FRU to pay what was due to them.

Mazey in a press statement says upon investigations and evidence received, the players were promised $300 per day, as claimed, despite the Rugby Allowance policy.

Article continues after advertisement

The finance policy for national rugby teams, according to Mazey states that when either our men’s or women’s teams are competing at the highest level, being the World Cup or the Olympic Games then the allowance paid overseas is $300 per day.

For all other overseas competitions including Tests and Oceania events, an allowance of $100 is paid.

Mazey further states that upon discussions with Leweniqila, he learnt that

the team were also underpaid while competing at the Women’s 15’s World Cup last year.

They have yet to receive any response from Rugby House to their queries.

He adds upon investigations, he confirms the team was indeed underpaid and is due a payment of $600 per player.

This will also be finalized at the Trustee Meeting.

The particular bonus payment of $8,000 per player in the Fijiana Drua Team, as announced last week by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Minister of Youth & Sports Jese Saukuru has not yet been received and a presentation to the team will be made when Saukuru returns from overseas.

Mazey says the Trustees wish to meet our Women’s rugby representatives as soon as possible to address all other issues they have raised and to obtain their help in guiding FRU in the restructuring and the organization of Fiji Rugby as a professional body moving forward.