Fijian man pleads guilty to brutal Sydney murder

news.com.au

Fiji citizen Jeremaia Tuwai, has pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of his partner, Nunia Kurualeba, in Sydney’s west following a pattern of domestic violence and chilling death threats.

The court heard that in the weeks leading up to the July 2024 killing, Tuwai repeatedly told the 21-year-old victim, “One day, I will kill you.”

The day before the murder, he sent her a text message telling her to “start saying goodbye to your family.”

The fatal incident occurred when Kurualeba returned to their Kingswood unit to collect her belongings to return to Fiji.

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Despite her attempts to flee, Tuwai dragged her into a bedroom and stabbed her with a knife he had hidden under a pillow.

Prosecutors described the relationship as volatile and marked by Tuwai’s “anger and jealousy.”

The 22-year-old man told police he “wanted to end her life” because he was unwilling to accept her future without him.

Kurualeba’s family shared their profound grief during the sentencing hearing, describing the “sleepless nights” and “nightmares” that have haunted them since her violent death.

Tuwai is scheduled to be sentenced in an Australian court on March 20.

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