FIJI Water community grant applications now open

[ Source Supplied ]

Applications for the annual FIJI Water Foundation Community Grants are now open.

In a statement, the Foundation Manager Marie Smith says the grants program directly supports game-changing initiatives focused on improving access to health care, education and community development.

Smith says that since 2008, the FIJI Water Foundation has awarded over $6 million in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the Foundation can accomplish more to improve the lives of individuals and communities throughout Fiji if we partner with expert non-profits that have deep connections with the communities they work in.

According to the Foundation, to be eligible, applicants must be a registered non-profit organization in Fiji and complete the online application form in its entirety.

Applications must be received by September 30th to be considered with the 2024 class of Community Grant recipients to be