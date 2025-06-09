Fiji to lead $11.8m Pacific climate project

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji will lead an $11.8 million regional climate resilience project, putting women, youth, and persons with disabilities at the forefront of nature-based solutions across four Pacific nations.

The three-and-a-half-year Kiwa Pacific CIRCLE project launched in Labasa today to support ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation, and resilient livelihoods in Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, and Kiribati.

In Fiji, the programme focuses on communities across Bua, Macuata, and Cakaudrove through mangrove regeneration, sustainable fisheries, and locally led approaches.

ActionAid Australia Program Manager, Dr. Kshithij Urs, says placing local communities at the centre of climate action ensures resilience reflects realities on the ground.

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“Creating nature-based solutions to make communities and individuals more resilient. Number two, it is about training more and more people about climate change and how they can transform their lives using climate change as an opportunity rather than a threat. It is a threat. It is a threat. But how do we use this as an opportunity to transform our lives?”

The Fiji Disabled Peoples Federation will focus on actively involving persons with disabilities in planning and implementing initiatives.

FDPF Programme Coordinator Jay Nasilasila highlights the importance of inclusive resilience, allowing persons with disabilities to contribute their lived experiences and local knowledge.

In Vanua Levu, Transcend Oceania and the FDPF will work with communities in Tavea, Cogea, Nabavatu, Mali, Vunidogoloa, Vunisavisavi, Naviavia, Saqani, Wainiika, and Tawake.

The project also aims to strengthen community capacity and advocate for gender- and disability-responsive climate policies.

The $11.8 million Kiwa Initiative project is funded by the European Union, AFD, Global Affairs Canada, Australia’s DFAT, and New Zealand’s MFAT.