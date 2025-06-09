Fiji strengthens environmental cooperation

Dr. Raijeli Taga & Sangmin Nam [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Raijeli Taga, hosted the Director of UNESCAP’s Environment and Development Division, Sangmin Nam, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Suva.

Nam was in Fiji for the Sixth Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific.

The meeting served as an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation and identify areas to deepen collaboration.

Nam briefed Dr. Taga on UNESCAP’s environmental priorities, including regional initiatives stemming from the 2023 resolution, which focuses on ocean-based climate action, blue carbon, decarbonization, and low-emission energy strategies.

Dr. Taga acknowledged UNESCAP for the constructive dialogue and support in advancing shared aspirations.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to work together on the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the recently adopted Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement.

