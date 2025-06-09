Fiji strengthens economic safeguards

File photo

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said Fiji has prepared robust domestic policies to offset any potential negative effects from US trade negotiations.

He highlighted recent measures including raising the minimum wage to $5 and increasing civil servant salaries, alongside private sector wage growth.

He emphasized the government’s focus on providing relief to citizens by maintaining an income threshold of $30,000, reducing national debt and offering additional subsidies for agriculture.

These initiatives aim to boost income, sustain consumer spending and encourage investment activity across the country.

Prof Prasad described the current fiscal approach as well-planned and built on previous budgets, expressing confidence it will yield strong economic results while supporting the wellbeing of the Fijian people.

