Fiji reconsiders peacekeeping role

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Fiji is taking a fresh look at its role in peacekeeping with plans to develop a comprehensive national strategy to guide future deployments.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says they need to relook at peace keeping strategy.

“We must also consider whether we have done enough to support our peacekeepers. Are they sufficiently trained for the new operational landscape Are they well-equipped, properly bridged, and adequately cared for during and after their missions? Have we as a nation honored their service, not just in words, but in the infrastructure of support? These are not rhetorical questions, Honorable Speaker. They are national questions and national issues.”

He says, with more than 50,000 Fijians having served in peacekeeping roles since 1978, the proposed strategy seeks to strengthen criteria for mission selection, improve training programs, and reinforce post-service care for deployed personnel and their families.

The strategy will lay out clear criteria for joining missions, enhance support and training for personnel, and place greater emphasis on caring for peacekeepers and their families once they return home.

Tikoduadua says, this new strategy aims to align global commitments with national priorities, ensuring Fiji continues to stand tall in service of peace.







