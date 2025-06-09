Fiji reaffirms friendship with Korea

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

The Government of Fiji has extended its warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of Korea’s National Foundation Day.

The Acting President and Head of State, Chief Justice Salesi Temo, attended the celebration alongside members of Cabinet and the diplomatic corps.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Fijian Government, Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo conveyed Fiji’s heartfelt congratulations and highlighted the enduring friendship and cooperation between Fiji and Korea, a relationship that has spanned 54 years of diplomatic ties.

Fiji and Korea continue to strengthen collaboration in key sectors including renewable energy, health, education, agriculture, and climate resilience. Korea’s ongoing support through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) — with 13 active projects in 2025 valued at over USD $72 million — underscores the depth of this partnership.

As both nations mark this significant occasion, Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Korea towards a more inclusive, secure, and sustainable future.

