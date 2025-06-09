Fiji reaffirms commitment to multilateralism at UN 80th anniversary

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The United Nations Office in Suva tonight marked 80 years of promoting peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka led Fiji’s delegation at the event, joined by Permanent Representative to the UN Filipo Tarakinikini, Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula, diplomats, and civil society representatives.

The celebration highlighted Fiji’s long-standing commitment to regional cooperation and multilateralism, underscoring the need for a strong UN presence in the Pacific to address the region’s unique development challenges.

From its 51 founding members to today’s 193, the UN’s evolution, shaped by global decolonization has allowed nations like Fiji to take their place in the international community.

Fiji’s legacy in UN peacekeeping and its leadership in Pacific regionalism, inspired by the vision of the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, were also recognized as defining contributions.

As the UN undertakes its 80th anniversary reforms, Fiji reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to global cooperation, diplomacy, and the enduring principles of the UN Charter.

