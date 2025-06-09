Fiji pushes for deeper tariff cuts with the US

[file photo]

While the government welcomed recent reduction in US tariffs on Fijian exports from 32% to 15%, it still plans to continue negotiations for a further reduction.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says they are ready to resume talks to finalize agreements and find new opportunities.

Kamikamica also says that a “zero list” has been introduced, and they will identify more Fijian products that do not compete with the US economy.

He adds that about 98 percent of Fijian products, including high-end water, dalo, cassava, turmeric, and ginger, are on the “zero list” but there is room to add for more.

“All in the process of trying to ensure that we cushion the impact of the tariffs overall. But generally, we are happy with the reduction; however, as far as the government is concerned, we still feel there’s some room to discuss further, given that the negotiations have not been concluded.”

The “zero list” identifies products that do not have any impact or competition that would affect the American economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that Fiji’s trade with the United States is very important and that Fiji has recorded a surplus.

“Fiji Water’s exports to the U.S. are important; we have some other commodities as well. We had a small trade surplus, and we think that we will be able to manage this increase in tariffs, although it has now been significantly reduced from 32% to 15%.”

However, Professor Prasad adds that they are hopeful to negotiate the tariffs further and will continue working to diversify Fiji’s trade markets and economy as part of the National Development Plan.

