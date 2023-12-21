Fiji Pine staff receives Christmas bonus

[File Photo]

Fiji Pine Group employees are set to receive a Christmas bonus payout of $1320 this week.

Executive Chairman & Acting Chief Executive Officer Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure expressed that this bonus serves as a token of appreciation for the tireless commitment exhibited by each member of the Fiji Pine Group family.

Highlighting the collective generosity of the company, Ratu Rakuita announced that the bonus payout amounts to $652,964 for the 527 permanent employees.

Emphasizing that the group’s achievements are a direct result of the hard work and commitment of its employees, Ratu Rakuita conveyed optimism for Fiji Pine’s continued success and growth in the upcoming year.

He noted that this success builds upon the strong foundation laid down by the dedicated team stressing the company’s aspirations for the future.