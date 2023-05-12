Fiji may lose World Rugby Council seat

World Rugby is expected to release a statement today on Fiji’s status regarding its affairs.

When questioned by FBC Sports today, Fiji Rugby Union Acting Administrator Sale Sorovaki says even if Fiji loses its seat in the World Rugby Council, the national teams will still feature in tournaments.

Sorovaki says World Rugby will make the official announcement today.

Fiji Rugby is expected to be temporarily suspended by World Rugby until it gets its house in order.

Cathy Wong is Fiji’s rep to the World Rugby Council.