Fiji leads Pacific’s digital parliament drive

Parliament Secretary-General Jeanette Emberson. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

Fiji is leading the Pacific’s digital transformation in parliaments.

At the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, Parliament Secretary-General Jeanette Emberson outlined the country’s progress in driving innovation across the region.

Fiji now coordinates the Pacific Regional Hub for Digital Transformation and Innovation, a role formalised through an agreement with the IPU earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Since then, the Hub has launched AI-powered transcription tools, monthly webinars on cybersecurity and cloud migration, and training to boost digital literacy.

Emberson says the goal is clear to build stronger, smarter, and more connected Pacific parliaments.

She adds under the leadership of ICT Manager Maika Lakeba, the Hub is breaking barriers such as low IT capacity, limited budgets, and lack of governance frameworks.

Fiji’s leadership is setting the pace for digital reform and proving that small parliaments can drive big change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.