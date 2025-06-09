Fiji Gateway Hotel redefines hospitality excellence

[Source: Fiji Gateway Hotel/Facebook]

What began as a journey to improve efficiency behind the scenes has turned into a national milestone, Fiji Gateway Hotel has become the first hotel in Fiji to earn the prestigious National 5S Certification, setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in the country’s hospitality industry.

Awarded by the Fiji National University during the National Quality Convention earlier this month, the certification recognizes organisations that demonstrate world-class standards in workplace organization, safety, and continuous improvement, with values deeply rooted in the

Japanese-born 5S methodology: Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise, and Sustain.

For Fiji Gateway Hotel, part of the Raffle Hotels & Resorts group, the achievement was 15 months in the making, a focused effort to transform the hotel’s Engineering and Housekeeping departments into models of productivity, teamwork, and pride.

General Manager Lusi Kamanalagi says the certification reflects more than just operational efficiency it’s a story of people taking ownership of excellence.

Kamanalagi says they are incredibly proud of their achievement.

She says it’s not just about cleaner workspaces or faster turnaround times, it’s about creating a culture of care and professionalism that our guests can feel every time they stay with them.

Mohammed Salman, the hotel’s Quality Assurance Officer who led the initiative, described 5S as “a mindset shift.”

“Our people see their work differently now. They take pride in what they do, and they understand how even the smallest improvements contribute to a better guest experience.”

The certification, valid for two years, is reviewed through regular re-audits to maintain high standards.

With Fiji Gateway Hotel now setting the pace, Raffe Hotels & Resorts plans to roll out the 5S system across its sister properties, Plantation Island Resort and

Lomani Island Resort & Spa, extending the ripple of excellence through its entire portfolio.

Group Director of Talent, Culture and Training Julia Paradine says the initiative reinforces Raffe’s belief that great service starts with empowered teams.

“Our people are our greatest strength. This milestone shows that when we invest in training and culture, we raise the standard for everyone our teams, our guests, and the industry as a whole.”

As Fiji Gateway Hotel opens its doors to guests each day, it’s now doing so not just as a gateway to Fiji but as a gateway to quality, discipline, and innovation in local hospitality.

