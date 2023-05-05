Fiji faces midwives shortage

Fiji is facing a shortage of midwives as many have taken up overseas offers.

This was highlighted during the Fiji International Day of Midwife celebrations today.

CWM Hospital in Suva had 45 midwives previously but is currently operating with 26 midwives.

This after 17 resigned between April 2022 to last month, the biggest number ever recorded in the last decade.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they are working on submissions to address the issue which also includes the salary package.

“We also trying to look at a number of other initiatives that allows us to look at other cadres of workers that can do non-clinical duties of the midwives so that the midwifes can just focus on their core duties.”

From the 275 established midwives positions, 187 are filled position while the remaining 88 positions are currently vacant.