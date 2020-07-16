New FNPF assistance announced

Government has set aside $100 million to help the Fiji National Provident Fund to assist those Fijians who have had their jobs affected due to COVID-19.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new measures include those on reduced hours or days will now get $44 per for everyday they are not working.

Fijians whose salaries have been cut will also be able to access funds from the FNPF.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fijians whose salaries have been reduced can also access unemployment benefits. If you salary has been cut by more than half, you can now access a one off assistance payment of $1100 from your FNPF general account. If you salary has been reduced less than half, you may access a one off $500 payment.”

There is also changes coming for those who have been unemployed from the start of the year.

“Following our representation to the FNPF Board, they will now soon allow withdrawals for those who have been unemployed for more than six months and who to date have not been allowed to withdraw. In total Government has made $100 million available so that every unemployed Fijian is able to access their full relief payment. Within that allocation five million dollars is allocated for up skilling or re-skilling workers, who have lost jobs but new opportunities await.”

Also Fiji National Provident Fund employer and employee contribution will remain at five percent until the end of 2021.

He has also announced that all residential rent is now VAT free and also there will be no VAT on any fringe benefit provided by the employers.

The Accident Compensation Levy has also been halved.

2020/2021 National Budget Address 2020/2021 National Budget Address Posted by FBC News on Thursday, 16 July 2020