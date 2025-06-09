Fiji and Australia launch $25M governance partnership

Fiji and Australia have reaffirmed their long-standing friendship and shared commitment to good governance with the official launch of the Australia–Fiji Governance Partnership (AFGP), a four-year initiative valued at AUD $25 million.

The partnership aims to strengthen Fiji’s public service, advance economic reforms, and promote democratic values through closer collaboration between both nations.

It builds on the success of the Fiji–Australia Institutional Partnership Programme (IPP), which has deepened cooperation across public financial management, civil service reform, and parliamentary strengthening.

Speaking at the launch in Suva, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the new partnership represents more than a development initiative, it is a reflection of trust, shared values, and mutual progress.

“This partnership is not simply a program. It is a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to strengthening governance, advancing economic reform, and promoting democratic values,”

Prime Minister Rabuka outlined that the partnership will focus on three key pillars civil service reform, economic governance, and the promotion of democratic norms and values which align with Fiji’s National Development Plan.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service (FLIPS) as a milestone under Fiji’s broader reform agenda.

“Our civil service will be more efficient, more responsive, and better aligned with the needs of our citizens. Reform is not only about systems — it is also about changing the way we think, act, and serve.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the collaboration between the Ministry of Civil Service, the Public Service Commission, and the Ministry of Finance, with the support of the Australian Government, as central to modernizing government systems, strengthening performance management, and digitizing key functions such as human resources and payroll.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, said the partnership reflects Australia’s strong commitment to supporting Fiji’s national development priorities and building resilient, transparent institutions.

“When governance systems and institutions are strong, decision-making is better and implementation is more effective.”

He noted that Fiji and Australia share similar democratic systems and values, making them natural partners in governance reform.

Roberts commended Fiji’s leadership in driving the agenda and setting the priorities for collaboration.

“What makes this partnership so effective is trust — Fiji sets the agenda, and we support it. This is about doing things together, sharing experiences, and learning from one another.”

The High Commissioner also acknowledged the success of ongoing partnerships between the Fijian and Victorian Parliaments, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Australian Taxation Office, and between ministries working to improve audit systems, budget transparency, and policy development.

Over the next four years, the Australia–Fiji Governance Partnership will continue to support reforms that enhance civil service delivery, strengthen fiscal accountability, and reinforce democratic institutions.

