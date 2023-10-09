Fiji Airways reviews the Tel Aviv return charter

Tel Aviv airport. [Source: Times of Israel]

The scheduled Fiji Airways flight out of Israel is being reviewed.

The national airline says it is assessing the serious security situation in Israel and is taking advice from Israeli authorities.

The airline’s scheduled return charter service via Hong Kong to Tel Aviv tomorrow is still being reviewed and will be dependent on the advice of security authorities in Israel.

It reassures that it will continue to monitor the state of affairs in Israel and respond to the changing security situation.