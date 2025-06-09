Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji ink two-year deal

A new two-year agreement between Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji aims to boost visitor numbers and strengthen Fiji’s global reach.

The MOU focuses on increasing passenger loads and attracting tourists through coordinated marketing.

Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah says the airline is committed to supporting tourism, the backbone of Fiji’s economy.

He adds that the renewed deal builds on past success to convert travel interest into bookings.

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Tourism Fiji CEO Paresh Pant says Fiji Airways remains a key partner in ensuring easy access for travellers.

The agreement will expand Fiji’s presence in priority and emerging markets.

Under the deal, both organisations will roll out co-branded campaigns, trade engagement, and public relations across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Asia, and the Pacific. Scurrah identifies North America as a major growth opportunity, while Pant notes that Fiji Airways’ oneworld alliance will help reach new travellers in the United Kingdom and India.

Tourism accounts for about 40 percent of Fiji’s economy and supports over 150,000 jobs, with Fiji Airways carrying around 70 percent of air arrivals.

Scurrah says the airline is monitoring global developments, including Middle East tensions, but will maintain full operations as Fiji’s safe reputation continues to drive strong demand.

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