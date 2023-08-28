Fiji acquires emergency satellite equipment

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Fiji has purchased eight emergency satellite equipment which will be deployed to remote communities during disaster periods.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this during the Pacific ICT Ministerial Dialogue at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Kamikamica says they are also undertaking discussions for a second fibre cable landing station to be built in Fiji.

He adds that as Fiji expands its cable infrastructure, it is important that they have access to multiple cable networks.

The minister says that it is vital that prompt repair service be prioritized when there are cable faults.

He says studies show that about 70 percent of all cable faults are caused by human activities, whereas 14 percent are caused by climatic events.

Therefore, Kamikamica says further detailed discussions are needed regarding resilient and supportive infrastructure to ensure stable and reliable global connectivity in the region.