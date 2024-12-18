FICAC’s statement not consulted: COI

The Commission of Inquiry was not consulted by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption prior to releasing its statement.

The COI into the legality of the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the FICAC made this statement, as a response to a press release by FICAC, presumably authorised and released by Malimali.

The statement was titled, “Let the Commission of Inquiry Do Its Job: FICAC Urges Public to Respect the Process”.

Article continues after advertisement

According to COI, the FICAC statement appears to be an attempt by Malimali to quell commentary adverse to her, by various stakeholders, including the media, the implication being that such commentary will influence the Commissioner.

The Commissioner, Justice David Ashton-Lewis is a pre-eminent jurist having enjoyed an illustrious career in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji.

It says that he is certainly not susceptible to the “external pressure” that the FICAC statement refers to.

The FICAC statement reminded the public to allow the COI to carry out its work as it conducts its inquiries into the process of the appointment of the Commissioner of FICAC.

It further states that it is essential that the due process is respected and allowed to proceed without undue interference.

Justice Ashton Lewis, and Counsel Assisting, Senior Counsel from New Zealand, Janet Mason have been and continue to undertake their appointment with strict adherence to the tenets of natural justice.