FICAC seeks time to file a response

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has sought additional time to respond to submissions made by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, Vimlesh Sagar.

In this matter Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

FICAC said that they are still awaiting confirmation on submissions made to the Acting FICAC Commissioner.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC informed that they will be proceeding without amending Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s charges who is also jointly charged in this matter.

FICAC requested seven days to file a response. Magistrate Charles Ratakele informed the matter has been ongoing for more than a year and the court needs clarity.

The case will be called on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.