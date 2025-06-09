FICAC says calls for dissolution must follow law

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has responded to public calls for the Commission to be dissolved, saying any such decision must follow the law and cannot be made by the Commission itself.

Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says people are entitled to their opinions, but stresses that FICAC is a statutory body established by law.

She says any move to dismantle or dissolve the Commission would have to be decided by Parliament, not the Office of the Commissioner or FICAC.

“People are entitled to their views. But the organization itself is an organ that’s created by law and in order for it to dissolve this organization or to dismantle it, there’s a lawful process that needs to be followed.”

Responding to questions about whether Cabinet Ministers are being investigated following the ongoing court cases involving Manoa Kamikamica and Biman Prasad, Rokoika says she cannot comment on files outside those currently before the Commission.

She also rejected claims that FICAC targets individuals based on their political position, saying the same investigative process applies to everyone.

Rokoika adds that a person’s status whether an unemployed citizen or a member of parliament does not influence how complaints are handled.

When asked if there are any complaints before FICAC involving other Ministers, Rokoika says there may be some, but did not provide further details.

