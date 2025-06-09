FICAC lays charges against DPP Pryde

Christopher Pryde

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has laid charges against the Director of Public

Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

The charges were laid on July 7th.

FICAC in a statement says the charges relate to allegations that Pryde approved and received payment to which he was not entitled during his tenure as the DPP.

The matter will be called this morning at the Suva Magistrates Court.

More details to follow soon.

