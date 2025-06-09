FHL unveils high-tech concrete batching plant

A new $1.49 million mobile concrete batching plant has been launched in Lomolomo, Lautoka, by Basic Industries, a subsidiary of Fijian Holdings Limited.

The plant is expected to boost production capacity and meet growing construction demand in the Western Division.

Basic Industries Limited Chair, Semi Lotawa, says the investment is a bold step forward for the company and its customers.

“This mobile batching plant represents a bold step forward. It allows us to increase production capacity and deliver consistent, high-quality batches to support Fiji’s growing infrastructure needs.”

Representing the Tui Vuda, Ba Provincial Council Chair Ratu Meli Tora, praised the project, highlighting the rapid development in the Western Division.

“Nobody in Fiji will deny that development is fast here in the West, and I thank Fijian Holdings for being visionary to have this installed to cater for future demand.”

Fijian Holdings CEO Jaoji Koroi says the investment is part of the company’s strategy to deliver quality products and meet the expected growth in the region.

“This investment is part of our strategy to ensure we deliver quality products to the market and meet the growing construction demand, especially here in the West.”

The plant is fully automated, producing sixty cubic meters of concrete per hour, and will support key infrastructure and hotel developments across the Western Division.

