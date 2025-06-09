FHL to boost local business growth

Fijian Holdings Limited is ramping up efforts to support local entrepreneurship, unveiling plans to invest in consultancy projects valued at $800,000.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to encourage Fijians to establish and grow their own businesses.

FHL outlined several benefits for participants, including access to expert guidance, market insights, and tailored support.

The company, which is majority listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange, continues a robust tendering process to ensure transparency and competitiveness.

FHL’s latest move signals a strong commitment to economic empowerment and sustainable development, aligning with its long-standing mission to integrate Fijians into the mainstream national economy.

