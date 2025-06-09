FHL property portfolio valued at over $180m

File photo

Fijian Holdings Limited’s total property portfolio is valued at $183 million.

Board Member Tevita Tuiloa confirmed this at the iTaukei Resource Owners Forum.

The Group’s holdings include several landmark buildings in Suva, Ra Marama House, Ratu Sukuna House, Vanua House, and Fijian Holdings Limited Tower, alongside the Blue Lagoon Cruises buildings in Lautoka.

Tuiloa added that FHL also owns two smaller buildings in the Suva area, as well as a parcel of vacant land, bringing the overall property value above $180 million.

Tuiloa highlighted that this property investment demonstrates FHL’s commitment to driving iTaukei economic participation and supporting local commercial growth through substantial investments in real estate and infrastructure.

