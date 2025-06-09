Festive season sees surge in kava sales

Kava vendors are seeing a sharp rise in demand as Fijians prepare to celebrate the festival of lights.

At the Nausori Market, stalls are crowded with people buying Fiji’s national drink to share with family and friends during gatherings.

KELL Investment Fiji Limited Manager, Parveen Prasad, says sales have been steady with both local demand and exports.

Prasad says kava prices have been reduced as part of Diwali specials to keep up with the festive mood.

“So the kava which was priced at $90 is now sold for $88 and the one which was sold for $110 has been reduced to $108.”

At Narendra Prasad Enterprise, business is also brisk, with owner Narendra Prasad saying more people are turning to grog as part of their family celebrations.

From decorated homes to busy grog stalls, the excitement is building and as kava flows across gatherings, it continues to unite communities in the true spirit of Diwali.

