FENC Fiji extends its focus to include disadvantaged families

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC) has unveiled its intention to broaden its support network to encompass needy families.

This was highlighted by FENC Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, John Samy, during a charitable dinner last night.

He states that FENC was originally established with the goal of elevating the prospects of the most underprivileged children through education.

He highlights that FENC’s scope is expanding to include struggling families, marking a notable shift in their framework.

“Solving the problem of poverty means people need access to opportunity, but those right at the bottom of the poverty ladder, the poorest of the poor, desperately need help, and that was the framework within which the foundation was set up.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has affirmed the government’s commitment to aiding disadvantaged children’s education and families grappling with difficulties.

He says that an additional allocation of $300,000 has been designated to FENC to boost this commitment.

“These children reside either within a single-parent family with less than approximately $80 per week or with parents with major illness or disability, elderly grandparents or guardians, or families relying upon or supporting a support system.”

Radrodro has called on FENC Fiji to adopt a transparent financial accountability process for all funds amassed during the charity dinner, stressing the importance of upholding principles of good governance.