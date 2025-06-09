FDB home loan demand soars

The Fiji Development Bank is pushing new partnerships to make housing more affordable.

Its focus is on bringing government agencies, landowners, suppliers and the Public Rental Board into joint projects.

FDB CEO Filimone Waqabaca said the Bank was ready to work with all stakeholders to reduce the cost of home ownership.

He states these partnerships can help deliver low-cost housing.

“That is why I emphasise that even from FDB, we are talking with other players in the market, and we hope that our combined efforts will allow us to provide a home at a very low cost.”

Waqabaca said the Choice Home Loan was first introduced last year and approved in this year’s budget.

He says applications have been flowing in since the announcement and offers will be issued in January.

