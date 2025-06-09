FCS eyes development with budget boost

[file photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service has welcomed the increased budget allocation to $62.5 million, compared to $57.8 million in the current fiscal year.

It says the increase is a significant step forward that will address critical development areas in the next financial year.

The FCS policy direction, contained under the National Development Plan 2025-2029, outlines the strategies for implementation.

It adds that these broad strategies require further refinement into operational plans and goals in the areas of safety, security, prison enterprise, intelligence framework, and effective rehabilitation.

This will also include the development of a strategic human resource framework, continuation of JEE implementation, including an additional 40 new positions to strengthen capacity building.

In the new financial year, FCS will strive to improve its service delivery to satisfy public demand.

One such area is the maintenance of burial grounds in the major towns and cities, whereby the FCS is mandated to provide maintenance and upkeep of public graves.

In recognizing this, a significant portion of the increase in its budget allocation this year will be directed towards the development of the Nasinu Cemetery, which has been allocated two million dollars.

