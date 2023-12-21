FCOSS calls for action with survey on Pacific Mobility

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga is urging the government to initiate a social impact survey on the Pacific Mobility Scheme.

More than a fortnight ago, she revealed that during a meeting with the National Employment Centre, FCOSS moved a motion seeking government participation in evaluating the scheme’s effects with a focus on family impacts.

Catanasiga highlighted concerns, including family breakdowns and child protection challenges, based on anecdotal feedback.

“So it’s a social impact assessment because it’s not only about protecting our workers but protecting their family members. It’s about protecting us as a nation because when we send our workers abroad, apart from the remittances that we you know, that’s how we benefit but there are families and children that are left here and our approach should be of safeguarding approach.”

Catanasiga states that FCOSS has been actively advocating for a reconsideration of the Vuvale partnership fundamentals emphasizing a family-centric approach.

In response, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh states that the schemes are continuously under review.

“There are some incidents where some workers have abandoned their families and we are working with Australian authorities to see how we can address that.”

The Minister affirms the government’s commitment to prioritize families emphasizing ongoing networking efforts with Palm workers on the ground.