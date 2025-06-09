FCCC under fire over weak enforcement

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Commerce and Consumer Commission is facing sharp questions over whether its enforcement action is keeping pace with widespread market complaints.

A Parliamentary committee has raised concerns over the gap between the FCCC’s enforcement activity and the outcomes delivered to consumers.

The FCCC carried out 10,659 inspections and received 888 complaints during the year under review, more than four times the 211 complaints recorded the previous year.

But despite the scale of the complaints and inspections, only 34 charges were filed and $86,000 in fines were imposed.

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The Committee says 58 percent of all complaints involved price-controlled goods, raising further concerns over compliance with price regulations.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says stronger enforcement, greater transparency and clearer reporting are needed to ensure regulatory action

delivers real benefits to consumers.

The Committee has recommended that the FCCC publish detailed outcomes for complaints, including how many resulted in charges, warnings, mediation, and withdrawal or remain under investigation.

“Among the key recommendations, the Committee recommends that FCCC publish complaint resolution data to provide clear reporting on the statutes and outcomes of complaints received.”

Opposition MP Jone Usamate says the surge in complaints could signal deteriorating market practices or greater public awareness of the FCCC.

The Committee has also questioned the lack of detail surrounding four mergers and acquisitions worth $3.496 billion, calling for greater transparency on whether the deals were approved, conditionally approved or rejected.

Usamate says stronger action is also needed against habitual offenders and in areas such as digital commerce, artificial shortages, hoarding and selective stocking of price- controlled goods.

The Committee has made 12 recommendations aimed at strengthening FCCC enforcement, transparency and consumer protection.