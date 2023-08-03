FCCC sounds stern warning

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is sounding a stern warning to traders who are thinking of taking unfair advantage of the increase in the value-added tax to be wary.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says they have intensified their surveillance in conjunction with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Consumer Council of Fiji.

Abraham says it has been found that traders are unethically increasing the prices of goods and taking unfair advantage of vulnerable consumers.

The major issue that has come to the surface is the exorbitant increase of around 30 percent in the price of chicken.

“We will pick these things out. So if you are out there as a trader and you are thinking let me jack up the prices, let me make a few extra dollars please know that we will come for you. It is just a matter of time. My plea to trader is to make sure you behave in an ethical manner and to consumers report any instances of unethical practices.”

From August 1st, the three VAT rates have been replaced with a simplified two VAT rate system.

The nine percent VAT has increased to 15% while the 0%VAT rate has been maintained.

The 21 zero-rated VAT items have been increased to 22 items with the addition of prescription medicine and prescription drugs.