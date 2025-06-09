FCCC flags dangerous fuel hoarding trend

[Photo: FILE]

Illegal fuel stockpiling and safety risks have prompted a warning from the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The FCCC says more people are arriving at service stations with drums and large containers. This is happening despite a stable fuel supply nationwide.

It warns that the behaviour is unnecessary. It can also create the shortages people fear.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta states that storing fuel outside approved conditions breaches the Petroleum Act. Section 7 prohibits keeping petroleum in ways that do not meet safety standards. Offenders may face fines or imprisonment.

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Jiuta also explained that panic buying puts pressure on supply systems. Buying more than needed drains fuel at service stations. This disrupts access for other consumers.

She adds that storing fuel at home is dangerous. Homes do not have the safety systems used at service stations.

Fuel vapours are highly flammable. They can ignite easily and spread quickly. This puts families, neighbours and nearby communities at risk.

The FCCC is urging the public to act responsibly. Buy only what is needed for immediate use. Do not store fuel in unapproved containers.

Consumers are also urged to report unfair pricing or anti-competitive behaviour.

The FCCC says complaints can be lodged through its official channels.

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