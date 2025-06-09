FBOS takes cautious approach to digitalization

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama [left] during the World Statistics Day celebrations [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics is taking a cautious but deliberate approach to digitalization, acknowledging both the potential of modern technology and the current limitations in infrastructure and data quality.

Speaking during World Statistics Day celebrations, Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama emphasized that while digital transformation is necessary, it must begin with strengthening internal systems.

“For digitalization for all the manual process in place we’re going to begin first with our system and processes, what’s still manual our human resource still remains manual, we’re trying to improve on that; digitalization we have to be cautious in regards to that.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says the statistics bureau is especially wary of jumping too quickly into technologies like artificial intelligence.

“Artificial Intelligence we have to be cautious as a country for Fiji, that’s still way off, we have to be cautious in a sense that we have to be depended on the sources that will continuously supply us with the same kind of data that is consistent, there is a level of integrity, accuracy, so that we can jump to a certain level and then we can embrace artificial intelligence.”

Naiqama stressed that digital tools are only as good as the data they use. Without reliable inputs, the risk of inaccuracy increases potentially undermining decision-making processes.

Furthermore, Fiji’s bureau of statistics is currently in the early stages of preparing for the 2027 Census and reviewing key legislation to support modernization.

The goal is not just to improve how data is collected and shared, but to ensure it remains accurate, accessible, and inclusive.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.