Farming at risk without support, says Minister

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Lomaiviti group’s agricultural development is being held back by limited support systems, staffing, and infrastructure, says the Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Inosi Kuridrani.

During a visit to the Ministry’s Levuka Town office, he stressed that while staff have shown resilience, unlocking the full potential of programs requires proper investment in field officers.

He urged a focus on providing officers with tools, transport, and better working conditions to reach maritime farming communities effectively. Accurate data collection and reporting also need improvement, as logistical challenges in remote areas limit service delivery.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani highlighted the Ministry’s goal of transitioning farmers from subsistence to commercial agriculture. New programs include smallholder development, orchard establishment, and mechanization alongside existing initiatives.

He described Lomaiviti as a division rich in opportunity and resilience. There is so much untapped strength here, and if we invest wisely and work together, this region can lead the way in transforming agriculture for the benefit of all in the Lomaiviti group, he said.

As part of his visit, Kuridrani will tour agricultural projects and development sites across Ovalau, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to food security, grassroots support and inclusive growth across the islands.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.