Farmers to benefit from $8,000 borehole

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Farmers in Baskalave Settlement in Dreketi will no longer face issues of water scarcity and will now be able to increase their production.

This has been made possible as the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways handed over an $8,000 borehole to the farmers earlier this week.

A farmer, Ganesh Chand, says that despite farming on his 48 acres of freehold land for two decades, he could not increase his production due to water scarcity, which was his primary challenge.

With this assistance, Chand now plans to expand his farm and make use of the land that is available.

While handing over the borehole, the Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the borehole will directly benefit farmers, who are finding it hard to access water for their households and farms.

This assistance was provided through the Ministry’s one-third, two-thirds concept, whereby the farmer paid one-third of the cost and the Ministry covered the remaining two-thirds.