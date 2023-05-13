Farmers benefit from SRIF's advice

Farmers are expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, which has been instrumental in enhancing soil health, introducing new crop varieties, and revolutionizing land preparation techniques.

Ba cane farmer Pushp Ram says SRIF’s assistance has revolutionized farming practices, ultimately leading to increased yields and improved sustainability.

Ram says they work very closely with SRIF, which continues to give him and his wife recommendations on improving soil health.

“We appreciate their advice, and we are happy we can see the cane with just very little input but will get more output from that.”

It’s the same story for 63-year-old Sakeo Nakabulu, who owns three sugarcane farms and roughly harvests close to 1,000 tons of cane.

Despite being very familiar with the cane belts of Ba for years, Nakabulu says SRIF has opened his eyes with a few tricks of the trade.

He says before he would just plant anyhow, but with the knowledge he has and putting it into practice, he can see that his harvest has increased.

The two Ba farmers are witnessing a transformation in their cane production thanks to the tireless efforts of SRIF.

The partnership between the farmers and SRIF serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation.