Family and faith fuel USP graduate’s success

Balancing full-time study, work, and family responsibilities, 23-year-old Paulini Naqelekalou of Nasaibitu, Wainibuka in Tailevu has successfully graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the South Pacific.

Naqelekalou said her faith and family support were key in overcoming challenges.

She recalls working as a Purchasing Officer in Tapoo City during her third year while navigating early-morning commutes and late-night bus rides from Korociriciri in Nausori.

“Put God first. That’s my only advice to everyone. Start your day with God, end your day with God, and make sure He is first in your life.”

As the eldest of six siblings,Naqelekalou shared that household duties added to her workload. She credits her aunty in Sydney for offering her a place to stay at Laucala Beach after her uncle passed away, a support she calls a major blessing.

The challenges, she states strengthened her faith and resilience.

Her father, Nasoni Naqelekalou, said witnessing his daughter graduate brought overwhelming joy.

He adds that all the family’s sacrifices and struggles have paid off and everything unfolded in God’s perfect timing.

A total of 1,115 students graduated over two days at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

