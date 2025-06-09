Families unite for heartfelt Diwali celebration

[file photo]

Last night, families across Fiji came together to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights.

For the Balgovind family in Valelevu, the occasion was especially joyful as their children flew in from Australia to surprise their elderly parents.

Preparations began earlier in the week with cleaning, decorating, and planning meals to welcome family, friends and neighbours.

Ashok Balgovind says, although a brief rain shower fell, fireworks lit up the skies, adding sparkle to the festivities.

“And we enjoy Diwali because it’s time to meet friends, family members, all the neighbours. And irrespective of race, we have a chance to sit and just have a time together.”

Balgovind said it was wonderful to have his son and daughter-in-law arrive just before Diwali, calling it a heartfelt reunion that brought the whole family together including relatives from Nausori.

Multi-ethnic groups participated in the celebrations, showing support.

For the Balgovinds and many families across Fiji, last night’s Diwali was a celebration of love, family and community, lighting up hearts as much as homes.

