Experts meet for stroke workshop

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A 15-member delegation who are some of New Zealand’s highest-profile Stroke Specialists, Neurologists and Acute Stroke Specialists is in Fiji for the National Stroke and Teaching Workshop.

The group also includes nurses, physios and therapists.

They will be joined by 32 medical professionals from the Ministry of Health.

This is a first-ever, world-class stroke workshop and is a joint effort between New Zealand-based charitable organisation, Friends of Fiji Health NZ Inc and the CWM Hospital.

The aim of the workshop is to enhance the theoretical knowledge base and upskill the existing practices to maximise patients’ recovery and minimise their deficits.

Deputy Prime Minister, Biman Prasad met the workshop participants yesterday and engaged in constructive discussions.

The workshop ends today.