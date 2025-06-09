Ex-cop jailed for raping colleague

[file photo]

Former Police Constable Samuela Sema has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a fellow officer in Lautoka.

He must serve six years before being eligible for parole.

The Lautoka High Court heard that on September 3, 2023, Sema lured the victim into his room at the police barracks after lying that another officer wanted to see her.

Once inside, he locked the door and sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated and unable to resist.

High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said the attack was planned and not opportunistic.

He noted that Sema took advantage of a vulnerable colleague who trusted him.

The judge said the sentence must reflect public outrage and act as a warning against similar crimes.

The court was told that the victim was traumatised and stayed away from work for almost three weeks.

Justice Aluthge said Sema’s actions showed deliberate intent driven by “lustful demands.”

In mitigation, the court considered that Sema is 28 years old, married with two children and a first offender.

His cooperation with police and one month in remand were also taken into account.

The judge started with a seven-year baseline, added two years for aggravating factors and reduced one year for mitigation and time served, resulting in an eight-year sentence.

He said sexual offences was increasing and courts must protect the public through strong and deterrent sentences.

Sema has 30 days to appeal the decision.

