EU grants Fiji access to global sourcing for fish exports

Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has welcomed the Global Sourcing derogation allowing processed fishery products from Fiji to benefit from preferential access under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that this milestone decision follows a formal request submitted by the Fiji Government to the EU in April 2025.

He says that this will support extensive technical documentation and consultations with the fisheries industry and relevant stakeholders.

The EU published a notice on 30 July 2025 in the Official Journal of the European Union, confirming that, effective 31 July 2025, processed fishery products manufactured in on-land premises in Fiji from non-originating raw materials landed in Fijian ports will be considered as originating products under the IEPA.

The global sourcing derogation allows Fiji to source raw fish from a wider range of foreign-flagged vessels.

Once processed in Fiji, these value-added fish products can be exported to the EU duty-free.

Kamikamica says that this development significantly expands Fiji’s export opportunities to the EU market and is expected to benefit local processors, create jobs, and drive growth in the fisheries and manufacturing sectors.

This will also position Fiji as a competitive regional hub for value-added seafood production.

The DPM says that this will open new avenues for investment, employment, and sustainable growth in our fisheries and manufacturing sectors.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs and Communications, Shaheen Ali, states that the Ministry will continue to engage with the European Union to explore the possibility of extending this arrangement to fresh and frozen fish, in which Fiji has a significant market opportunity.

