Essential PPE for CPR in Ba

A significant stride has been made towards the protection and welfare of the members of the waste management community as the Pacific Recycling Foundation in partnership with 4 R Electrical & General Contractors Limited, secured Personal Protective Equipment.

The partnership aims at strengthening safety measures for close to 100 Collection Pillars of Recycling involved in informal waste-picking in Ba.

The Personal Protective Equipment comprising raincoats, gumboots, reflector vests, and hand gloves, while operating in hazardous dumpsite environments.

[ Source: Supplied ]

Founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation and CEO of Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited, Amitesh Deo emphasises the right of every individual involved in waste-picking to operate in a secure environment.