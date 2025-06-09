Enforcement must match waste facilities

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Dr Sivendra Michael, says stronger enforcement of waste management laws must be supported by adequate disposal facilities, especially in informal settlements.

Michael has acknowledged that limited space in these communities makes proper rubbish disposal difficult, often resulting in littering and illegal dumping.

“This also needs to come hand in hand with the necessary waste management facilities, right, because, of course, the informal settlements don’t have adequate space to dispose of their rubbish. That’s why it’s everywhere. So the ministry is also working with the different town councils, the Ministry of Education for schools, and other necessary partners or relevant partners.”

Article continues after advertisement

To address this, the ministry is working with town councils and other stakeholders to improve access to suitable waste management facilities, while continuing public education on responsible waste disposal.

Michael says the combined approach is aimed at supporting enforcement efforts and creating long-term behavioural change across communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.