Ending HIV requires human rights focus

December 1, 2025

Fiji’s fast-growing HIV epidemic is being fueled by stigma and discrimination. Vulnerable communities are increasingly at risk.

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network is calling for urgent action to address the spread of the virus and the barriers preventing people from seeking testing, treatment and care.

PSGDN Interim CEO Loata Tucika said Fiji’s HIV situation has reached an alarming point.

She said the biggest issue wass stigma and discrimination which keep people away from testing, treatment, and care.

She said the most vulnerable LGBTQI people and sex workers face entrenched discrimination and barriers to healthcare.

Tucika is urging Pacific communities to embrace the vuvale spirit working together as one family to break myths and misconceptions about HIV.

She said World AIDS Day reminds communities and governments that HIV has not gone away. Efforts must continue to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education.

She states human rights are central to an effective HIV response. Violations continue to undermine the fight against the epidemic. Tucika said attacks on human rights in many Pacific Island states create inequalities that perpetuate the AIDS pandemic.

She added that improving respect for human rights can curb the spread and impact of HIV.

Tucika emphasised empowering women, girls, LGBTQI people and young people to make decisions about their sexuality.

She said everyone must have equal access to information, treatment and quality healthcare. Discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and homophobia fuels HIV among marginalised groups especially transgender women, gay and bisexual men and sex workers. This deprives them of their right to health.

She called on governments in Fiji and the wider Pacific to scale up evidence-based responses, increase domestic investment and seek greater international funding.

Tucika said governments cannot focus only on COVID-19 and climate change. They must secure stronger resources for HIV prevention, testing, treatment and community-led advocacy.

Tucika said ending AIDS requires teachers, activists, healthcare workers, politicians, faith leaders and communities to confront stigma and taboos.

Open and inclusive discussions on discrimination related to gender, sexual orientation, race, poverty and HIV status are essential.

She added that every opportunity must be used to educate and protect people living with HIV from mistreatment.

Tucika said as World AIDS Day is marked, it was important to remember Pacific Islanders lost to AIDS-related illnesses, recognise progress and acknowledge setbacks.

She states HIV is not just a health issue, it is a human rights issue.

Tucika adds that only when everyone is treated with dignity and equal respect will the epidemic be ended.

