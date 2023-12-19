Embrace true Christmas joy: Catanasiga

Fijian families derive joy from celebrating Christmas, often marked by weddings and various events, as noted by the Executive Director of the Fiji Council of Social Services Vani Catanasiga.

However, within the festive atmosphere, Catanasiga emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the true essence of the season – the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Catanasiga stresses that the Christmas season is an opportunity for self-examination, encouraging individuals to reflect on the blessings, triumphs and challenges of the past year.

Highlighting the brief break between Christmas and the upcoming new school year, she emphasizes the significance of families making wise use of this time.

“Our children need to go to school next year. They’ve got you you’ve got uniforms to buy, school books. So keep that in mind when you’re doing Christmas shopping. You know, it’s not just about the food. We’re remembering the birth of Christ who came to give us hope, who gave to renew our optimism for life.”

Recognizing economic pressures due to rising prices of goods and services, Catanasiga advises Fijians to exercise prudence in their festive celebrations.

Reminding families that Christmas is not just about exchanging presents, she emphasizes that the season provides a poignant moment for reflection and gratitude.

Catanasiga encourages individuals to pause and appreciate the abundance in their lives, acknowledging that the New Year brings both opportunities and financial responsibilities.

As Fijians prepare to bid farewell to the current year, she stresses the importance of celebrating with mindfulness, ensuring a balance between festive joy and financial responsibility.