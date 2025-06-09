Ellington Wharf reopens, strengthening Ra’s transport link

Ellington Wharf in Rakiraki has officially reopened, marking a significant boost for transport connectivity and economic activity in Ra.

The reopening was officiated today by the Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, who said the project underscores the government’s commitment to upgrading critical transport infrastructure nationwide.

Ro Filipe highlighted the wharf’s strategic role in linking Rakiraki to Nabouwalu, easing passenger travel and the movement of goods while supporting local businesses and surrounding communities. He said the upgraded facility will deliver safer and more reliable services for both freight and passengers, helping improve access to markets and drive regional development.

Article continues after advertisement

The project also included road and safety upgrades, with the Fiji Roads Authority sealing 366 metres of road within the jetty area and installing five street lights to improve safety and accessibility.

The Minister acknowledged the contributions of engineers, contractors and community leaders involved in the project, and urged stakeholders to work together to ensure the long-term sustainability of the facility.

Ellington Wharf is expected to play a key role in strengthening economic activity across Ra and neighbouring areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.